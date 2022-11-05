 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 5 November 2022

Nov 5th - Loy Kratong Challenge

Floating flower basket festival is back, with a new challenge to see who can harvest more flowers in the shortest time! Come join us and float your flower basket (krathong) to pardon all those you have killed. If you are lucky enough (or have a lot of krathongs) then you might get special event floral pets! They may be small, but they give you up to 20% type-killers, so don't miss out on them. (They also eat themselves to upgrade.)

Patch note v7.94

**Special rule for #25 rc: damage score will count upon the type of monster killed/player must defeat 66 monsters to finish stage.]

  • Added additonal T-Dance to Hermont and Troth.

