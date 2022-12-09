Today is the day

First of all I want to thank you for your support in the game and your feedback on the demo, first of all I am going to tell you a little about what is expected of the game.

What was seen in the demo is different from what will be seen in the full game.

First of all, the game begins as we saw it in the demo until it reaches the key that was supposed to open the door to the apartments, but in the full game that has changed, said key now opens a new room that is on the map and must be explore now more than what was seen in the demo, to get to the door that originally opened in the demo where you go to the next part.

The game has several puzzles that must be completed to reveal the key that will help you advance through the rooms that are in the apartments.

The game requires being very observant and exploring every corner to find the exit.

Do not hesitate to leave any questions in the game forums that I will gladly answer.

I would appreciate it if you leave a review after finishing the game as this helps the game a lot for its visibility and for me to continue releasing games in the future.

Future plans:

I am currently planning to develop another horror game that I hope, depending on the popularity of locked in my darkness, to be able to develop it, because if I see interest from the community that motivates me to want to work on more games. I leave you a small preview of the new project.

Regards.

Blusagi Team.