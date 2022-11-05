v7.14b - November 4th, 2022

-1 new power gift (Total: 212)

-Added scenes for encountering Vitrea's event for the first time as Her Heart and Defect

-Added a scene for the first encounter with the new shiny

-Various adjustments to the new shiny battle (most notably, reduced the amount of bullets after her finale super attack)

-Increased the score medal goals for the new battle

-Bug Fix: it was possible for treasure bullets to get stuck orbiting around the heart instead of being collected

-Bug Fix: Pearl's pearls would still flash while damage flash was turned off