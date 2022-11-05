 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 5 November 2022

v7.14b

Share · View all patches · Build 9875032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.14b - November 4th, 2022
-1 new power gift (Total: 212)
-Added scenes for encountering Vitrea's event for the first time as Her Heart and Defect
-Added a scene for the first encounter with the new shiny
-Various adjustments to the new shiny battle (most notably, reduced the amount of bullets after her finale super attack)
-Increased the score medal goals for the new battle
-Bug Fix: it was possible for treasure bullets to get stuck orbiting around the heart instead of being collected
-Bug Fix: Pearl's pearls would still flash while damage flash was turned off

