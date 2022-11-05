11/4 Update!

Minor updates for 11/4 include:
- Player collision can now be toggled from host lobby menu
- Head bobbing can be turned off now in settings
- Whoosh
- Some new masks
- Minor updates/fixes to Camp Suydam
These last couple of weeks I have been completely restructuring the back end logic of the game. This is to make room for future expansion and hopefully counter some multiplayer loading bugs. While I tested this update thoroughly, there may be some new bugs. I will try to fix any as soon as I hear about them!
Happy Friday!
-TC :)
