11/4 Update!

Minor updates for 11/4 include:

Player collision can now be toggled from host lobby menu

Head bobbing can be turned off now in settings

Whoosh

Some new masks

Minor updates/fixes to Camp Suydam

These last couple of weeks I have been completely restructuring the back end logic of the game. This is to make room for future expansion and hopefully counter some multiplayer loading bugs. While I tested this update thoroughly, there may be some new bugs. I will try to fix any as soon as I hear about them!

Happy Friday!

-TC :)