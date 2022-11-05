Beta update: No more lag! - Now's the best time to give some feedback

Hey everyone,

Rolling out a patch in time for the weekend that fixes the slowdown that was happening when there was a lot happening on screen, or for lesser performance from people's PC's, allowing you to play the game at full speed at all times!

This fix addresses all the lag that was happening. Rather than the game lagging, I have made it so that the frame rate will take the hit instead of the game speed. I will be optimizing the game more up until launch, so if you experience any severe issues let me know!

This whole week has been focused on fixing that issue, but for next week I will be focusing back on getting more feedback on the beta content. Since the beta started, I have added controller support, controller rumble, the first pass of the soundtrack, and now fixed the huge performance issues, so for those that have yet to test the game, give feedback, or were unable to play due to performance, this weekend is the best time play and let me know what you think!

Thank you to those that have tested it already and given feedback for things like the performance and controller support. I want to get a lot more feedback with further testing so I can use that to refine the content and polish the game. That's what I am focusing on over the next couple months with the feedback for this next session.

... I've also experimented a little bit with the game speed. I may perhaps add a "Caffeine mode" later on, that lets you play at 2x or even 3x speed.

That's all for now. Have a great weekend, and be sure to check out the new stuff and let me know your thoughts!

Cole