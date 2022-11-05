Curved paths, Landscape systems changes and more. Version 0.5.0
- Curved paths have been added, replacing the previous path system. The paths visuals are to be improved, and stone paths will be re-added in the future.
- Added a visual for the map's border, which will fade in when you get close.
Improved move speed calculations for having shoes or walking on a path.
Landscape systems have changed to allow for curved paths and how visuals such as fields and stockpiles are shown, there are currently a few issues, and all the visuals are final yet.
Added slight tree colour variation depending on the month.
Orchard production is now increased by nearby apiaries.
Improved grass transition.
Landscape material is now also a far-distance variation.
Villager visual clothing is now saved and loaded.
Added splash screen icon.
Improved packaging settings.
Altered apiary productivity numbers.
A significant corruption issue occurred, meaning that I had to spend a few weeks troubleshooting and then eventually remaking and re-referencing parts of the game. This has caused the game .exe name to change, which means it is now named correctly. This also means that a large download is needed rather than a small patch on steam. The desktop shortcut will most likely not work and will need to be deleted and remade. There could easily be a few issues, but they can easily be fixed once I know about them.
Fixed workers taking logs to storage before checking if there is space.
Fixed stockpile space check being incorrect by one on all resources.
Fixed thunder volume not being tied to master and SFX volume.
Fixed blurry games.exe icon and taskbar icon.
Fixed community icon.
Fixed a few main menu right-click back buttons not working.
Fixed stockpile path avoid.
Fixed some issues with animations.
Fixed hide grass during winter.
Fixed animal removal from deleted pastures.
Upcoming changes:
Fully procedural maps - no longer experimental like before
Performance increases for villagers to allow for much large villages.
Unreal Engine 5.1 updates that hopefully will allow for more of the new tools to be used.
Once these updates are completed, I will add more content and improve current content.
