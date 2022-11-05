 Skip to content

Bastide update for 5 November 2022

Curved paths, Landscape systems changes and more.

5 November 2022

  • Curved paths have been added, replacing the previous path system. The paths visuals are to be improved, and stone paths will be re-added in the future.

  • Added a visual for the map's border, which will fade in when you get close.

  • Improved move speed calculations for having shoes or walking on a path.

  • Landscape systems have changed to allow for curved paths and how visuals such as fields and stockpiles are shown, there are currently a few issues, and all the visuals are final yet.

  • Added slight tree colour variation depending on the month.

  • Orchard production is now increased by nearby apiaries.

  • Improved grass transition.

  • Landscape material is now also a far-distance variation.

  • Villager visual clothing is now saved and loaded.

  • Added splash screen icon.

  • Improved packaging settings.

  • Altered apiary productivity numbers.

  • A significant corruption issue occurred, meaning that I had to spend a few weeks troubleshooting and then eventually remaking and re-referencing parts of the game. This has caused the game .exe name to change, which means it is now named correctly. This also means that a large download is needed rather than a small patch on steam. The desktop shortcut will most likely not work and will need to be deleted and remade. There could easily be a few issues, but they can easily be fixed once I know about them.

  • Fixed workers taking logs to storage before checking if there is space.

  • Fixed stockpile space check being incorrect by one on all resources.

  • Fixed thunder volume not being tied to master and SFX volume.

  • Fixed blurry games.exe icon and taskbar icon.

  • Fixed community icon.

  • Fixed a few main menu right-click back buttons not working.

  • Fixed stockpile path avoid.

  • Fixed some issues with animations.

  • Fixed hide grass during winter.

  • Fixed animal removal from deleted pastures.

Upcoming changes:

  • Fully procedural maps - no longer experimental like before

  • Performance increases for villagers to allow for much large villages.

  • Unreal Engine 5.1 updates that hopefully will allow for more of the new tools to be used.

  • Once these updates are completed, I will add more content and improve current content.

