Minor update

There's a bit more Cannibal stuff.

Empty organ boxes are now a thing.

You can now dispose of Human flesh.

New mechanic: Careful disposal required.

You can now buy Surgical tools in a couple more places.

Made a small tweak to the early stages of Hidden threats.

Mutant-only recipes now have their own submenu in the kitchen.

Accessibility improved for card and branch requirements.

Fixed a problem on Got a rep?*

Fixed a problem with meeting Darlene at Frank's Bar.

Fixed a problem with medical [i]Random oddments always giving Pure codeine".

Fixed a rare bug on [i]Zane's place.

Fixed a credits bug with switching Your time/Your life more than once in Manage your life.

Fixed a problem with getting Contact/Jettel militia at the outreach.

Fixed a problem with Daily bread if you'd not paid your crew anything at all.

Fixed time not always passing in the dojo or gym.

Fixed male presenting characters not being able to use Style/Street walker.

Fixed Personal biometrics missing from the new phone.

Fixed being able to use a SensX spike at Sutter SensPerience.

Fixed a Hidden threats event being able to remove it entirely when not intended.

More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.