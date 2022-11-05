Performance Hotfix

Hey there!

Some players have reported performance issues and stuttering while playing the game.

After investigation, we were able to optimize several systems which should noticeably improve the performance and hopefully fix those stuttering issues.

Please let us know if you still experience stuttering or other performance issues after this patch.

