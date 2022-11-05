 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vacuum Pilot update for 5 November 2022

Performance Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9874496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Some players have reported performance issues and stuttering while playing the game.
After investigation, we were able to optimize several systems which should noticeably improve the performance and hopefully fix those stuttering issues.

Please let us know if you still experience stuttering or other performance issues after this patch.

Thanks for playing!

Join our Discord Server to become part of our community!
Send us your feedback and suggestions to help us improve the game even more and make it as good as it can be!

[Join Discord Server](https://discord.gg/RZcsmG2vSm style=button)

Changed files in this update

Vacuum Pilot Content Depot 1677571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link