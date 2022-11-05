Grapple NPC boats, steal them from pirates, then dismantle them for parts!

v0.5.58

-Setup NPC on NPC boats. If the NPC is removed from the boat or dies, the player can hijack the boat to make it their own, but it can't be customized like a player built boat. It can be Dismantled at a boat dock.

-Player built and NPC built boats can now be salvaged for resources at a dock.

-Setup Grabber Arms to be able to hook onto boats and tow them

-Moved Cannon and Ballista camera up a little

-Updated Sail shader

-Increased Grabber arm return speed

-Setup Grabber Arm "quick return" where if you press the button again it will come back right away

-Increased move speed while walking on boats

-Increased sail turn speed

-Increased Grabber Arm distance

-Increased wood wall rendering distance

-Increased object init perf budget to reduce how long it takes to init all objects

-Additional explosion audio variants for on land and in water

-Reduced Bow draw time to maximum accuracy

-Updated Bow to have the accuracy decline while looking around quickly

-Updated Bow camera logic to use the same look speed as the regular camera mode

-Changed Demolition hammer to not damage player contraptions but to still allow them to destroy it

-Increased Demolition hammer and Repair hammer detection radius to better hit thin objects like pipes.

-Improved camera movement along roofs in tight spaces

-Improved animal swimming logic

-Adjusted cloud height in the distance

-Fixed glass bottles trying to move with the tide in water that is too shallow

-Improved ruins mesh visuals

-Improved button icon rendering at low texture memory settings values

-Improved Quit to main menu logic to better cleanup if quit happens while a part of the world is loading

-Fixed mouse scroll and auto scroll in merchant buy menu

-Updated Kelp shader to account for the kelps visual scale so that it always floats on the water

-Improved boat turn logic to provide more consistent rotation speed across low and high performance machines

-Shovel will now dig up unique items in sand vs grass areas. Clump of Dirt will only dig up in Grass areas and Fine Sand will only dig up in sand areas too.