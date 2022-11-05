Shoothouse is now live on Steam Playtest

Shoothouse is currently live! Multiplayer with AI on November 5th - Saturday from 3 PM EDT to 5 PM EDT.

You can currently play Shoothouse in our beta on Steam! Multiplayer will not unlock until November 5th at the time detailed in this post.

If you have any questions, please join our discord.

Beta Access Details

Sign up now for the Steam Playtest and you'll get instant access

On November 5th, you'll download an update from Steam

PvP Beta Test will take place Saturday, November 5th from 3PM EDT to 5 PM EDT. You won't be able to join servers before then.

This beta is to test our revamped Sumersgate, gameplay improvements, AI improvements, and more

Servers will have a certain number of AI per team. As the server fills up, players will take the server spots from the AI. AI will fight alongside players to attack/defend objectives. The AI is in beta and is definitely a work in progress! Request access on Steam now

Thanks so much for your time! These beta's help us out a lot.