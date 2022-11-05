Maestro VR Early Access Begins!

Maestro VR is an educational rhythmic video game exclusive for virtual reality, which aims to simulate the experience of conducting an orchestra using realistic technical patterns that will help understand the complexity of a conductor's work.

We also intend that Maestro VR become an educational tool to make known how an orchestra works and how it has evolved through different periods of music history.

Currently in this first version in Early Access, Maestro VR has a Tutorial that teaches the main game mechanics and the main instruments of the orchestra. This first version has 18 pieces of music available to play in the main mode of the game. During the weeks following the launch of Early Access we'll add more music pieces from different eras. We'll be focused on improving and observing how these first 18 pieces of music work.

In creative mode, 2 pieces of music are available in midi format and others are available in the Steam Workshop. To modify midis files and share them in the Steam Workshop we recommend reading the Game Manual.

We hope you share your creations in MIDI format through the Steam Workshop, since it is very easy to add it to the game with just one click when subscribing. One of our goals for the Early Access release is for you to be able to share MIDI files with the community.

Creative Mode allows you to manipulate tempo through the game's main spheres system and through a hand detection system that we're still working on improving.

This last system will be implemented later for another Game Mode focused more on the casual player, being a simpler system and more similar to a rhythmic game of hand movements. Soon we'll give more information about our Road Map.

We hope you enjoy this first part of Maestro VR and we look forward to all your feedback, as it will help us improve and make the orchestral conducting video game that we all want.

We wish you good concerts and lots of practice... lots of Practice!!!

Andrés Soto &

SG team