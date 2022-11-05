 Skip to content

PUPPETEERS update for 5 November 2022

Chapter 1 Patch

Build 9874346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This should be the last patch for chapter 1 of singleplayer. Hopefully all the bugs should be fixed.

If you find any more bugs, please email them to puppeteersgame@gmail.com

BUG FIXES:

-Fixed a softlock in the mine
-Got rid of a permanent black screen when entering the mine
-Fixed falling off memory lane
-Fixed not being able to see a jumpscare
-Fixed being teleported to a later stage in the game
-Fixed not being able to go through the door on the white room
-Fixed the basement door being open when not supposed to.
-Fixed the TV Room door being open when not supposed to.
-Barrier in the mine
-TV Hitbox increased
-Fixed the door border when the radio is on
-Fixed "Use" or "Examine" not popping up
-Fixed Blurry Items
-Fixed duplicate items
-Fixed subtitles not clearing in the sewer
-Fixed not being able to enable bloom
-Removed chalice after interacting with it

CHANGES:

-Improved Memory Lane Graphics
-More Post FX in the mine
-Changed reflections
-Swapped some water splashes on the walls
-Option to Delete all Save Data
-Blinding flashlight bug fixed

Hopefully these changes should fix all the issues :)

