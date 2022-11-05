Chapter 1 Patch

Hello everyone! This should be the last patch for chapter 1 of singleplayer. Hopefully all the bugs should be fixed.

If you find any more bugs, please email them to puppeteersgame@gmail.com

BUG FIXES:

-Fixed a softlock in the mine

-Got rid of a permanent black screen when entering the mine

-Fixed falling off memory lane

-Fixed not being able to see a jumpscare

-Fixed being teleported to a later stage in the game

-Fixed not being able to go through the door on the white room

-Fixed the basement door being open when not supposed to.

-Fixed the TV Room door being open when not supposed to.

-Barrier in the mine

-TV Hitbox increased

-Fixed the door border when the radio is on

-Fixed "Use" or "Examine" not popping up

-Fixed Blurry Items

-Fixed duplicate items

-Fixed subtitles not clearing in the sewer

-Fixed not being able to enable bloom

-Removed chalice after interacting with it

CHANGES:

-Improved Memory Lane Graphics

-More Post FX in the mine

-Changed reflections

-Swapped some water splashes on the walls

-Option to Delete all Save Data

-Blinding flashlight bug fixed

Hopefully these changes should fix all the issues :)