Spryward Devlog #11

What I've Been Working On :



+New fooliage sprites

+2 new aerial attacks



+Updated jump animation

+Added more jump animation frames



+Adjusted the time before Spryward begins nose dive while falling

+WIP on the next level of Issue 3

+Fixed bug where Slushy level complete animation wouldn't play

+Updated the Slushy level complete animation

+Fixed bug where water could be triggered by a melee hitbox

Note from dev :

Made good progress this week continuing to build out the interior of the Adam's Corp building. Should be set next week to add 2 more scenes for Issue 3. A new level inside the Adam's Corp and a follow up cutscene. I'll still be adjusting the in air animations, so let me know if you like these changes. I have some plans on adding more in between animations to transistion better from different character actions.