Spryward update for 4 November 2022

Spryward Devlog #11

What I've Been Working On :


+New fooliage sprites
+2 new aerial attacks

+Updated jump animation
+Added more jump animation frames

+Adjusted the time before Spryward begins nose dive while falling
+WIP on the next level of Issue 3
+Fixed bug where Slushy level complete animation wouldn't play
+Updated the Slushy level complete animation
+Fixed bug where water could be triggered by a melee hitbox

Note from dev :

Made good progress this week continuing to build out the interior of the Adam's Corp building. Should be set next week to add 2 more scenes for Issue 3. A new level inside the Adam's Corp and a follow up cutscene. I'll still be adjusting the in air animations, so let me know if you like these changes. I have some plans on adding more in between animations to transistion better from different character actions.

