November 4, 2022

The Slums

Added a new ramp, at the parking garage.

Fixed collision errors around Sky Dragon jump.

Updates to the Tokyo area.

Fixed places in the Tokyo area where you could get stuck.

Fixed out of bounds location around the Tokyo area.

Fixed race barriers not lining up.

Landscape issue fixes around the Tokyo area.

Fixed movable objects taking on decals.

Details added to the Fire station and police station.

Updated Lighting in multiple locations.

Fixed location where you could hit an invisible object.

Fixed area where you could get into location with a giant invisible wall.

Added a new Route around the Tokyo location.

Gigawatt Factory

Fixed random collision hit when taking the second ramp.

Improved the Performance.

Improved loading times.

Quests

Working on improving the look of loot when completing a quest.

Improvements to controller when navigating the quest screen.

Accepting and turning in quest improvements.

Updated visuals when accepting and turning in quests.

Improved quick quest view.

UI

Updated the pause menu to have keybind icons.

Improved navigation for both mouse and keyboard.

Updated main menu camera position.

Improved inventory Navigation.

Shop

Increased the speed of switching cards.

Significantly decreased the amount of time for deleting cards.

Fixed bugs when navigating the menu.

General

Fixed issue where you couldn’t race with AI.

Races now start after five seconds in solo races.

Mini map improvements.

Biggie Map now fixed with widescreen.

Fixed out of map location on BackStreet Boys race.

Fixed game crashes.

Added AI to solo races.

Matchmaking inside the slums, after the race you will now put the player back into the slums.