Fixed a problem that makes it impossible to progress in some environments, a problem with gamepad placement settings, and a problem that allows 2_1 shining star pieces to be acquired multiple times. Fixed a bug that prevents the game from going out of the stage unexpectedly.
星の子ヴェルタと空への道 update for 4 November 2022
Update on November 5, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
