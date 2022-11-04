 Skip to content

星の子ヴェルタと空への道 update for 4 November 2022

Update on November 5, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9874154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem that makes it impossible to progress in some environments, a problem with gamepad placement settings, and a problem that allows 2_1 shining star pieces to be acquired multiple times. Fixed a bug that prevents the game from going out of the stage unexpectedly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1909741
