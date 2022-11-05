Update 105 is Now Live!

Howdy folks!

We did it. Finally a main branch update. I know this has taken quite a while, far longer than I originally anticipated, but here we are. With Update 105 we now have a solid foundation for Scenario Saving and Loading, which is the bedrock of Gameplanner that we intend to build on next year.

I know the game is in a somewhat awkward mid-point atm, with the Old and New Itemspawners existing in different halves of the game. We're gonna do our best to get that transition completed as quickly and cleanly as possible now that the new Saving systems are working reliably though.

One thing that's SUPER IMPORTANT if you play H3 modded, is that major code changes did occur in U105, so if you haven't been playing on the Alpha, you will almost certainly have to update a bunch of your mods. Additionally, some mod frameworks are still being rebuilt to match new features in game (like the exchanged Wrist menu), so plz try to be patient with the authors of said systems.

Anywho, I hope you folks enjoy the new update and are looking forward to our upcoming Meatmas holiday hijinks, the most ~~exhausting ~~festive time of the year!

Peace,

-Anton

Additions:

Added New Firearm: HH9 Pistol (9x19mm)

Added New Firearm: G41 (.45acP) with 13 rnd Magazine (compatible with Vector45)

Added New Prop: Folding Table (should be locked in place using Locker Pistool when used)

Added New Prop: Destructobin

Added New Destructible Target: Exploding Barrel (from the warehouse range)

Added New Prop Set: Horseshoe Stand Red & Blue

Added The Following Scenes Fully To The Gameplanner Scenario System and configured a ‘Default Scenario’: Indoor Range, Arizona, Arizona at Night, Sniper Range, Warehouse Range, GP_Hangar, Friendly 45

Added New Firearm: Pentagun (12 gauge)

Added New Wrist Menu Functionality: Toolbox & Ammo Panel availability in Wrist menu (coming in other scenes soon)

Added New Pistools: Measurizer and NoClipper (available in the Toolbox)

Added New Toolbox System: Tool Panels (top drawer)

Added New Tool Panels: Info & Metadata Panel, Portable Item Spawner

Added New Sosigguns (for future T&H stuff): Rhino 40DS, R1022, DT11, M1014

Added New Firearm: Mammonth (from Prodeus, firing .666cal Infernal)

Added New Speedloader: .666cal Infernal

Added New Firearm Set: R1022 in Classic and Sport configurations (22lr)

Added New Magazine Set (for R1022): 50 and 110 rnd drum magazines

Added New Attachment Set: Picatinny Anti-air Iron Sights

Added New Firearm: HS10 (12 gauge)

Added New Firearm: M1907 Roth (8mm Roth)

Added New Firearm: Cobb Pistol (.32 acp)

Added New Firearm: Sharps Pepperbox Derringer (.22 Short)

Added New Firearm: S9R Derringer (.32 ACP)

Added New Firearm: Model 6 Derringer (.357 Magnum)

Added New Firearm: Model 6 XL Derringer (.45-70 Govt.)

Added New Firearm: Asp Pistol (9x19mm)

Added New Firearm: Blondie Derringer (.22lr)

Added New Firearm: HS22 Derringer (.22 WMR)

Added New Firearm: M1951 (9x19mm)

Added New Attachable Firearm: M870 Picatinny (12 gauge)

Added New Attachable Firearm: KWG Picatinny (12 gauge)

Added New Ammo Types: .22 Short and .22 Long

Added New Magazine: Vector-45 40rnd Drum (.45 ACP)

Added New Speedloader: 12gauge 5-shot

Added New Attachment: Rail Adapter Flat Extender Short

Added New Prop Set: Competition Barriers (Low, Med, Med Window, Narrow, Narrow Window, Wide, Wide Window, Board 2, 4, 8 foot, Nine Hold Barriers, Blue Barrels)

Added New Prop Set: Destructible Wood Crates (Big Ply, Cubic, Framed Plywood, Solid Boards Long)

Added New Destructible Prop Set: Glass Bottles (Amphetamade, Gutshot, Sugar)

Added New Static Target Set: Blue/Red versions of IPSC standing steel

Added New Ammo Type: .69cal CashMoney (for future Gameplanner stuff, not fully implemented yet)

Added New Utility Item: Wallet (for .69 cal cash money)

Added New Utility Item Set: Gun Case Saveable Large/Small (experimental)

Added New Locomotion Tool: HandCopter

Added Functionality to Attachable Weapons system that supports weapons with magazines (integrated and removable), muzzle devices, and a host of other little things

Added Functionality to Base firearm classes to accommodate secondary magazine slots (though specific implementation/usage of these slots is up to a firearm derived class to do something with (which currently non of them do, though this will change in the future)

Changes:

Rebuilt Main Menu first-run Panel, including Control Option setting, Quickstart Tips and News.

Rebuilt Handling and Mecha sound set for FiveSeven

Rebuilt Handling and Mecha sound set for G36

Rebuilt Handling and Mecha sound set for Mp7

Rebuilt Handling and Mecha sound set for P90

Rebuilt Handling and Mecha sound set for USAS

Tweaked a bunch of button sizes and placement in New Item Spawner

Main Menu Scene tiles rearranged and conceptually sorted better.

Added Muzzle Attachment points to Sjogren shotguns

Changed Mesh on .357 Speedloader

Rebuilt and Optimized all collision in Sniper Range

Rebuilt and Optimized all collision in Warehouse Range

Tidied up the Main Menu scene

IPSC course in GP_Hangar converted to a default scenario, available in the Scenario Wrist menu section

Changes some subtle things about saving/loading to make them more robust

Secondary magazines are now correctly saved and loaded for firearms

Wrist Menu System Entirely Rebuilt For Functionality & Modability - Now functions using ‘Sections’

Rebuilt Scenario Saving & Loading Pipeline. Is now in the (new) Wrist Menu.

Schofield Revolver can (correctly) no longer be hammer cocked while holding trigger

Competition Barriers should no longer send you shooting into the sky when held

Vector45 and Vector45 Carbine now have QuickmagEject (you can press touchpad down/AX to eject mag while holding)

Rebuilt Smooth Locomotion Kernels to unify their flow, fix bugs, and allow for future stuff.

Rebuilt Banger System to be saveable, spawnlockable

Arizona Targets scene is in process of being cleaned up. Arizona at Night will be modified to match when this is done.

Banger Detonators are no longer paired to Whizzbangadinger and function independantly

Retuned Interaction volume size and placement on Vector45 and Vector45 carbine to make fore grabbing more reliable and just generally improve UX.

DP-28 Drum magazine top now spins as ammo count changes

.22LR ballistics relative to barrel length adjusted

.22WMR and .22LR models swapped

Ladies Home Companion rechambered into its correct cartridge (.22 Short)

Tweaked Sound Profile on Model 95 Derringer

DP-28 Pan magazine top now correctly rotates as ammo is removed from it, and its sling ring jiggles

Rebuilt muzzle effects for all suppressed Sosigguns

Rebuilt sound for all suppressed Sosigguns

Sosigguns that would logically require a 2nd hand to cycle (pumps, bolts, etc.) must be held by their fore to cycle

Replaced Tec9 model with a more accurate one

Rebuilt Tec9 SuperDuperIllegalMod model to be accurate dimensions

Rebuilt chambering setup on all Bolt Action weapons so that round being chambered moves 1:1 with bolt face

Derringer animation reworked to be smoother, and includes ejector movement now

Flaregun script class adjusted to have open/shut animation easing similar to derringer class

Rangefinder how uses maximum filtering when holding by default

Scout Rifle now has functional second magazine slot

Fixes:

Rebuilt Scenario Loading Behavior to Async-preload all needed assets first before spawning begins, show a loading ring to inform the player this is happening, then Instantiate all objects once this is complete. This is to prevent objects stacked on each other from loading in the wrong order and exploding, or objects contained in other objects to spawn and be interactable prior to them being stowed.

Fixed long-running bug where the wrong boltslideback sound was playing when manipulating a gun via its charging handle. Note this may change the way all ClosedBoltReceiver guns sound when being racked back.

Fixed Mp7 casing ejection direction

Fixed broken metadata preventing Ricky Dicky Random from loading

Fixed wrist menu not correctly grabbing the Ammo Panel

Fixed Steel targets of several varieties failing to configure themselves properly when loaded from a Scenario

Fixed Black IPSC targets not spawning from Scenarios

Fixed issue with Portable Item Spawner Tool Panel from causing a scenario load when instantiated.

G41 Magazine pose fixed

Fixed time delta issue for Quest 2 when playing above 90hz

Fixed metadata issue with 22 Long

Removed unwanted incomplete ammo references

Fixed Pentagun Suppressor mount

Fixed Pentagun Metadata

Fixed cartridge scaling issue on .357 magnum speedloader

Fixed Issue with Small Saveable Gun case ‘grabbing’ items outside itself when saving. Note prior saved small guncases will be be fixed by this, and should be deleted from your vault.

Fixed issue where secondary magazines weren’t being set to non-physical when in quickbelt slots

Fixes issue where attachable weapon magazines weren’t being set to non-physical when in quickbelt slots

ItemSpawner ‘objects added in Update X’ manifest updated for Update 104 content

Fixes smooth locomotion bug that was preventing killing movement velocity when disabling input on a controller.

Fixes issue with Wrist Menu nuking magazines out of attachable weapons

Fixed Issue with TNH ammo reloader not reloading attachable weapon magazines

Fixed Attachable weapon magazines not spawning in Take & Hold

Fixed M870 Attachment direction flag

Fixed a bunch of missing ammunition from item spawner (that was also preventing them from saving)

FIxed issue with Vector45

Meat Fortress Rivet ammo no longer errantly floats

Fixed round ejection point on M4 Lefthook and Marshall Ultrasort

Long gun revolvers like the MTS255 that have hunting style grip angles now correctly point forward in gun rig mode

Fixed issue with code for wall handling accidentally triggering when playing with non-smooth locomotion styles

Fixed some state issues related to hammers in Revolver code

M1951 and Magazine now correctly appear in Item Spawner

Fixed Item Spawner Item ‘Queue insertion’ so that going back, and then selecting a new item has the correct effect

Fixed major physics destructible collider handing bug that had bork bork borken doors

Mag palming now properly works on an attachable firearm held on its own

Fixed issues with AX button smooth turning not being available

Fixed Wrist menu being functionally unusable while moving at high velocities

Fixed incorrectly set recoil profiles on some guns

Fixed slide and safety behavior on ASP

Fixed recoil on blondie

Fixed M870 Muzzle position

Fixed 12 gauge Shotgun Speedloader

Spaams, C4s and Bangers are now correctly only detonated when active.

Fixed borken metadata for Tec9

Fixed broken metadata for Ladies Pepperbox

Fixed Handcopter not turning off when dropped

Fixed mesh game in M397 40x46mm grenade

Fixed vertical alignment issues pervasive in picatinny rail adapters

Deleted leftover debug sphere from Lee Enfield No 4

Fixed missing sight baseplate on American90

Fixed flashlight muzzle smoke interaction to prevent glow blowout

Fixed missing grab and drop sounds from all Sosigguns

Fixed ejection direction on rio bigbore tactical

Fixed incorrect geo hierarchy on Hunter 44

Fixed Tank Gewehr chambering behavior

Fixed Muzzle effects on Scout rifle

Fixed broken recoil on attachable weapons

Removed: