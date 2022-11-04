 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 4 November 2022

V0.4.5 - New Map & New Character

Share · View all patches · Build 9873912 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- New Map: Arena
This is an arena where some monsters and bosses from old maps are gathered
- New Character: Plague doctor (Unlock after complete map Arena)
- New Skill: Poison Smoke (Unlock after claim Plague doctor)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link