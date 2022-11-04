[New build - DEFAULT] 22w44c: Command Material, Hotfixes

It is now possible to apply a different material to some brick like seats, screen and commands.
This feature will be extended to other brick.
Community Suggestion
- #4898 Material for commands
- #4870 FOV adjust during photo-mode and lower minimum value.
Hotfixes:
- #4978 Can build with pipe clip with children entities
- #4911 #4896 Crash / issue when deleting a brick colliding with another entity.
- #4883 Some brick icon are missing.
- #4899 Ghost brick after blueprint corruption
- #4711 Logic freeze for some blueprint
- #4983 Shift click on codex remove item
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update