[New build - DEFAULT] 22w44c: Command Material, Hotfixes

It is now possible to apply a different material to some brick like seats, screen and commands.

This feature will be extended to other brick.

Community Suggestion

#4898 Material for commands

#4870 FOV adjust during photo-mode and lower minimum value.

Hotfixes:

#4978 Can build with pipe clip with children entities

#4911 #4896 Crash / issue when deleting a brick colliding with another entity.

#4883 Some brick icon are missing.

#4899 Ghost brick after blueprint corruption

#4711 Logic freeze for some blueprint

#4983 Shift click on codex remove item

Thanks for playing!