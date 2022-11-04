 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 4 November 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w44c: Command Material, Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is now possible to apply a different material to some brick like seats, screen and commands.
This feature will be extended to other brick.

Community Suggestion

  • #4898 Material for commands
  • #4870 FOV adjust during photo-mode and lower minimum value.

Hotfixes:

  • #4978 Can build with pipe clip with children entities
  • #4911 #4896 Crash / issue when deleting a brick colliding with another entity.
  • #4883 Some brick icon are missing.
  • #4899 Ghost brick after blueprint corruption
  • #4711 Logic freeze for some blueprint
  • #4983 Shift click on codex remove item

Thanks for playing!

