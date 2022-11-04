Community Suggestions

Last week we added the new visual arc feature to allow for players to more easily land their jumps. (And notice if something above you was blocking the path!) This week we’ve improved that feature so that it’s more accurate, especially for medium and heavy sized lances.

The feature also brought about a problem where any amount of power used with the Jump Jet Maneuverability mod would cause all fuel to be used. We’ve addressed this as well!

Improvements

*We know on some machines Incendiary Rounds from Draconids had been causing some problems, and they’ve received some additional optimizations (as seen in the balance changes).

Balance Changes

Draconid (Cluster Bomb)

Decreased sub-projectile count from 15 to 10

Increased radius from 20 to 25

Increased impact damage from 120 to 170

Increased explosion damage from 106 to 150

Double Agent

T2 and above now allow enemy repair pad use

T4 and above now disable enemy turret lock on

Attack Autonomy Booster (Falcon)

Increased health bonus from 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 to 45 / 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 percent

Incendiary Rounds (Draconid)

Increased fire damage from 300 / 375 / 450 / 525 / 600 to 400 / 500 / 600 / 700 / 800 damage per second

Decreased fire duration from 10 to 8 seconds

Decreased damage penalty from 30 to 10 percent

Now decreases Draconid fire rate by 30 percent

Shield Penetrator (Inferno)

Increased shield bypass from 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50 to 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60

Bug Fixes

Several bugs causing visual glitches when entering the armory have been addressed

Fixed a bug not allowing players to use open mic

Phantom player blips on the radar at the start of the match has been fixed

The match result screen will no longer flash by too quickly

*Parados and Recurve shoulder attachments no longer freak out when looking up