Update 04-11-2022 (0.2.18)

Changes

New Playtest Map

Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code

Added Unload sound option

Improvements

Added vendor buy and sell amount to tooltip

Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization

Improved GameMode Initialization

Performance improvements to placing foundations

Fixes

Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count

Fixed UE5 resource destruction effect

Fixed missing left hand IK setting in first person anim bp

Fixed item decay on dropped items

Fixed possible issue with magazine not attaching to weapon on cancel reload

Fixed issue with player Initialization

Workaround for InventoryDetails resetting in Player Inventory

Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations

Fixed item replacement added to respawn player if it killed player

Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn

Fixed world items not using Replace Empty Item setting

Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons

Fixed single player pockets not loading save items

Fixed Auto Save Name not working

Fixed dropping weapons while reloading

Fixed missing Init Component variable

Fixed multiple resource blueprint removed together

Fixed item decay not removing inventory components

Fixed dead bodies not clearing when in game load save

Fixed Index variable default value resetting after engine restart

Fixed issue with door open replication

Fixed loading save spawning player at 0,0,0

Fixed issue with respawn point loading on in game load

Fixed double durability decrease for hitting resources

Fixed placing build part breaking holdable equipping

Fixed preview collision actor not rotating

Fixed issue with tooltips visibility

Fixed resources not removing on clients

Fixed hold sound not playing when holding weapon slot item