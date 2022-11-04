Update 04-11-2022 (0.2.18)

Changes
New Playtest Map
Minor Changes to Respawn/Death code
Added Unload sound option
Improvements
Added vendor buy and sell amount to tooltip
Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization
Improved GameMode Initialization
Performance improvements to placing foundations
Fixes
Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count
Fixed UE5 resource destruction effect
Fixed missing left hand IK setting in first person anim bp
Fixed item decay on dropped items
Fixed possible issue with magazine not attaching to weapon on cancel reload
Fixed issue with player Initialization
Workaround for InventoryDetails resetting in Player Inventory
Fixed issue with C4 not damaging build part foundations
Fixed item replacement added to respawn player if it killed player
Fixed plot pole ownership zone blocking resource respawn
Fixed world items not using Replace Empty Item setting
Fixed ammo stacking inside weapons
Fixed single player pockets not loading save items
Fixed Auto Save Name not working
Fixed dropping weapons while reloading
Fixed missing Init Component variable
Fixed multiple resource blueprint removed together
Fixed item decay not removing inventory components
Fixed dead bodies not clearing when in game load save
Fixed Index variable default value resetting after engine restart
Fixed issue with door open replication
Fixed loading save spawning player at 0,0,0
Fixed issue with respawn point loading on in game load
Fixed double durability decrease for hitting resources
Fixed placing build part breaking holdable equipping
Fixed preview collision actor not rotating
Fixed issue with tooltips visibility
Fixed resources not removing on clients
Fixed hold sound not playing when holding weapon slot item
Changed files in this update