Infinimine Ver.42

-Hitting ok button on Disconnect msg now closes the game

-Ore Surveys are a little cheaper

-Boss blocks are now counted based on player who broke the block but party members still get credit for bonus just doesn't increase the block req to spawn the boss

-Fixed for boss failing to spawn

-Fixed issue where auto pick target could get locked to an object other than boss during boss fight

-Possibly fixed a bug that would cause a stat to take longer to update on client than it should have

-Added a 60 second notification for Mine Resets

-Slight increase to Boss Infinium Drop Quantity

-Decreased Boss spin attack rotations

-Fixed Gold value on block UI on the last floor before tier increase