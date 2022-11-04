 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 4 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.42

-Hitting ok button on Disconnect msg now closes the game
-Ore Surveys are a little cheaper
-Boss blocks are now counted based on player who broke the block but party members still get credit for bonus just doesn't increase the block req to spawn the boss
-Fixed for boss failing to spawn
-Fixed issue where auto pick target could get locked to an object other than boss during boss fight
-Possibly fixed a bug that would cause a stat to take longer to update on client than it should have
-Added a 60 second notification for Mine Resets
-Slight increase to Boss Infinium Drop Quantity
-Decreased Boss spin attack rotations
-Fixed Gold value on block UI on the last floor before tier increase

