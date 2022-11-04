COLLEGE KINGS 2 - EPISODE 2 ‘THE POOL PARTY’ OUT NOW

Play College Kings 2 – Episode 2 ‘The Pool Party’ on Steam Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2100540

The moment you've been waiting for! The sexy, hilarious and highly choice-driven Episode 2 ‘The Pool Party’ is finally out on Steam!

Get excited to experience the epic pool party blowout, full of hot girls, bikinis and sunscreen massages; Lauren’s lingerie line, which you can help bring to life; and Penelope using her computer skills for good by designing her own adult visual novel.

Episode 2 ‘The Pool Party’ is definitely our best yet and improves upon previous episodes with:

✅ A more entertaining, engaging, and hilarious story;

✅ More authentic romance and love;

✅ Wilder and steamier sex scenes;

✅ Countless player choices with loads of replayability;

✅ Gorgeous graphics and cinematic artwork; and

✅ More beautiful, high-definition animations.

We’re also excited to announce the launch of our new Deluxe and Supporter Editions of ‘The Pool Party’ for the ultimate upgrade packed with various goodies only available on Steam.

DELUXE EDITION

✅ 12 different exclusive 4K wallpapers of the girls

✅ The sex scene gallery unlocked

✅ Official College Kings 2 – Episode 1 walkthrough guide

SUPPORTER EDITION

✅ 3 exclusive and scintillating erotica College Kings short stories

✅ A collection of avatars of the girls for badges or banner icons

The winners of our Episode 2 ‘The Pool Party’ 100 x global Steam keys giveaway and ‘Create a Character’ in a future episode of College Kings will be contacted directly in the next few days. You can check if you won here: https://giv.gg/OWIgwd