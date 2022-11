Share · View all patches · Build 9873443 · Last edited 7 November 2022 – 17:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello sim racers,

The time for talking is over, finally we are here, ready to go and locked and loaded - the Q4 2022 rFactor 2 update and content drop is now live!

Full details can be found, here: https://www.studio-397.com/2022/11/released-new-content-and-q4-update-now-available/