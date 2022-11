New Achievements and Chinese and Spanish Languages!

Share · View all patches · Build 9873410 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 20:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Added 5 new achievements related to the number of enemies you have already defeated:

Killer - Defeat a total of 10 enemies.

Murderer - Defeat a total of 100 enemies.

Assassin - Defeat a total of 1.000 enemies.

Slayer - Defeat a total of 10.000 enemies.

Exterminator - Defeat a total of 100.000 enemies.

Now the game has a dedicated language screen. The new languages added were Simplified Chinese and Spanish.

More languages and achievements coming soon!