SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.0

Hi everyone

It has been a while since our last update, but with good reason!

We have introduced a third act to the game, a bunch of new enemies, and implemented a major rework of the World Map!

Maps are now procedurally generated (spoiler: previously all maps were hand-made!), with random rewards placed for each combat encounter.

We have also reworked how enemy Intents are displayed, now showing the specific debuff and buffs they will use. You no longer have to guess what might happen!

There is also a bit of new content and balance changes, primarily in the form of new artifacts and tweaks to enemies- and spells.

As a final note, we are planning to make 0.8 the final version available in open playtesting, but we will reveal more about that at a later point.

We hope you enjoy!



New procedural world map layout example.

Features

Act 3, beware the dangers in The Void!

World Map Rework, procedural maps & restructuring of rewards.

Enemy intents now show their full action in detail.

Content

Act 3: 7 encounters, 1 elite and 1 boss.

Added 10 new artifacts.

Added Act 2 Elite: “Witch Doctor” - Shoutout to @Nyknak on Discord for the collaboration.

Added “Trap” type debuffs triggering off dice rolls and their value.

Redesigned some Relic upgrades (replacing most “-cooldown” upgrades).

Many smaller adjustments to spells and enemies.

Graphics & UI

New dice enchant graphics: Stygian, blood, infectious

New Spell buff graphics: Portent, Unstable.

Tons of new icons for new and old effects.

Various Act 3 things, although mostly unpolished.

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...

Note:Things are a little shaky in terms of game balance, especially due to the map changes which are very substantial. We have for instance gone back to having Elite fights instead of minibosses, and a single Relic is now rewarded at the Act 1 boss, at Act 2 you will be getting the +1 Dice reward.

Since maps are now procedurally generated, they might also be a little lopsided in terms of rewards and balance. Don't fret though, we intend to improve the algorithms and continually finetune things.