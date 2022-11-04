Update v0.8.026g: Multiple fixes, preparing for Early Access!

Hello everyone!

Today marks the end of our pre-release event which was going on in our Discord community (https://discord.gg/5RcXb8attT), but while it was going on we are hard at work, finishing the last details of the Early Access version that is coming on November 7th!

With that said, we prepared another update for the Prologue, bringing a lot of the fixes that we have implemented in our internal versions, some more performance improvements, and finally, support for Mac and Linux systems!

IMPORTANT

If you play on the Steam Deck, with the addition of the Linux support, we finally managed to circumvent the issue that was causing Steam Cloud to not sync on the Deck properly. From this point forward, if you are playing with the Linux version, it should work normally and sync your save files across all devices. HOWEVER, since this will allow the deck to synchronize the files for the first time, we expect it is possible your existing save files on the deck, might be overridden. So please, if you have any issues with your save files, send us an e-mail at support@gamesmithing.com and we will be able to assist you directly to recover your progress.

Full change list for version v0.8.026g:

General changes:

Added support for Mac and Linux; (PS: If you play on the Steam Deck, read the message above!!!)

Now all skill effects are properly affected by the Effect Opacity setting, including models;

Minimum Effect Opacity can now go very very low to almost not visible at all;

Made it so certain effects, such as the End portal and Boss Skills are not affected by Effect Opacity settings;

Fixed an issue where health bars would not show if the unit had negative effects but was at full health;

Fixed issue where units would often get stuck in the top left corner of The Whispering Grove;

Colummeth's Ice Shards no longer collide with the player;

Fixed issue where multiple skills would leave some sort of effect behind if they were replaced by another skill;

Fixed possible localization issues that could cause certain systems to not start the game;

Fixed issue where the Summon tag would not appear in the skill's types;

Implemented considerable code changes to help with performance in very busy scenarios;

Fixed multiple small issues that would cause silent errors, and should help improve the performance of the game;

Fixed an issue where in very extreme cases, health bars would stop being responsive;

Fixed an issue where crafting a weapon would not show its special effect;

Fixed an issue where in certain specific cases, certain skills would pile up multiple sounds effects at once;

Added commas to Boss health numbers (things can get crazy =P);

Chaos Golem now has a limit of 3 units active;

Increased the damage of Smite from 630 to 650;

Reduced the cooldown of Smite from 8 to 7 seconds;

Increased the average damage of Chaos Bomb from 500 to 700;

Reduced the cooldown of Chaos Bomb from 8 to 6.5 seconds;

Increased the average damage of Death Claw from 300 to 500;

Reduced the cooldown of Death Claw from 8 to 7 seconds;

Considerably Increased the area of Festering Strike;

Increased the damage of Festering Strike from 30 to 100;

Increased the damage of Shadow Bolt from 160 to 210;

With that out of the way, we wanted to once again thank you all for your incredible support. We cannot believe we are this close to the beginning of Early Access, and this is still just the beginning of the journey! We love working on the game and still have a ton of plans, but we really really hope that those of you that chose to get a copy of the early access game, will enjoy all that is coming!

Additionally, I wanted to apologise once again for any inconvenience that might happen now with the save files in the Steam Deck. We've been fighting with this Cloud Save issue for a long time and this was the only solution we could find after long talks with Steam, and hopefully, we will be able to assist in making sure no one loses their progress once Early Access starts.

And for now, that's it! We are always here, so let us know if you run into any issues, and hopefully, we will see you all when the Early Access begins!

Best wishes,