Today's a big day: we're releasing Release Candidate 1 of Waves of Steel! This marks the end of "normal" development. But it's not the final release before launch! I'm sure you all will find more things that need to be fixed or improved, and I'll have my hands full. But nonetheless, this is a huge milestone. After three and a half years of hard work, the end is in sight!

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.54RC1:

Gameplay:

Improved the appearance of most objects in the game. Better shadows, lighting, and colors.

Most weapons can now be placed on superstructure.

Parts may now be placed in invalid positions. Invalid parts will be removed when the ship is saved.

Most superstructure can now be stretched vertically, giving more aux space.

Most superstructure can now be rotated in 90-degree increments

Add some new parts, including an ammo depot

Bow drills are now available from the start of the game

On Hard difficulty, the player takes even more damage.

Rocket PT boats have a worse rate of fire.

Several niche weapons are lighter

The Sawblade weapon has a larger hitbox

The Sawblade and Bow Drill weapons deal 5x and 10x more damage, respectively

Add "Melee" and "Plasma" weapon categories

Tweaked the appearance of the dialog panel slightly

A dock in "The Tendency of Power" has been moved, to keep the player from getting stuck if they play that mission with a large ship

The Plasma Lance weapons are better-able to hit nearby enemies

The "Iowa Bridge (Refit)" part has been renamed to "M-Tech Bridge"

The ship picker layout has been improved; ship specials are now shown in the picker

Add some extra dialog to mission "Escalation" if the player does objectives out-of-order

Added two PT boats to the ship test range

Bugfixes:

Fix weapons being placed into the wrong weapon groups

Fix firing angles not updating when the designer camera is moved

Fix muted sound effects in mission summary

Fix bugged fadeout when leaving combat

Fix the 100cm gun not getting proper firing angles

The CIWS model is correctly scaled (i.e. slightly smaller)

Matte materials (such as those used for weapon glows) are not covered by ship paint jobs

The "ship sailing" cutscene type has better framing

Fix portrait flicker if two characters use the same portrait slot in a single conversation

Fix continuous-fire weapons sometimes having their effects play in the wrong direction

Fix the flag on the Bismarck bridge being badly-oriented

Fix the smoke on the King George V vent spawning in an odd position

The Ratatosk now has a "water shadow" like other ships do

Fix the Town and Tone cruisers having poorly-placed engine overdrive shockwave visuals

It should be much harder, if not impossible, to get stuck on terrain now, due to decreased friction

Fix various "in-universe" UI elements, like guide arrows, being drawn in post-mission screenshots

Fix certain weapons firing backwards if mounted at a 90-degree angle

The mission "Chrysalis" has a larger arena

Fix modded flags/decals being shown in the ship designer UI even when those mods are disabled

Fix missing treasure in "Taking Flight"

Fix a bug causing autofire weapons to be unable to fire on buildings in certain circumstances

Some weapons have more realistic stats (e.g. railguns no longer have 100k ammo)

Fix bug causing ships to become unstable when maneuvering at high speeds

When saving ships in the designer, the ship's name updates immediately instead of waiting until the save dialog is dismissed

Fix a bug causing parts to be duplicated when using the Undo button

Fix a bug causing guns to not target the true center of the target in rare circumstances

Fix the inset target display for the Dora Volante being a cube

Fix the flag strand placement UI being broken for gamepad users

Fix flag strands drawing in strange locations during combat

Fix a rare bug causing music to not change when told to by the mission script

Fix visual bug if a ship is cut in half while it has an active shield

Modding: