Eschaton V1.0 (13E)

Thank you so much for the feedback so far. The main feedback I received was down to the mouse sensitivity. There is now a slider in the pause menu where you can edit the mouse sensitivity. I have tried to make it accommodate everybody.

The current build is now 13E, which will be reflected on the version number on the main menu.

Fixed mouse sensitivity with a slider

Added some more interactive objects

Added an easter egg that literally nobody will find

Fixed some description spelling errors

Finally thank you for the support so far! Eschaton will remain on sale for the next week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951940/Eschaton/