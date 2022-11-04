 Skip to content

Eschaton update for 4 November 2022

Eschaton V1.0 (13E)

Build 9873029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for the feedback so far. The main feedback I received was down to the mouse sensitivity. There is now a slider in the pause menu where you can edit the mouse sensitivity. I have tried to make it accommodate everybody.

The current build is now 13E, which will be reflected on the version number on the main menu.

  • Fixed mouse sensitivity with a slider
  • Added some more interactive objects
  • Added an easter egg that literally nobody will find
  • Fixed some description spelling errors

Finally thank you for the support so far! Eschaton will remain on sale for the next week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1951940/Eschaton/

