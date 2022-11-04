Eschaton V1.0 (13E)

Thank you so much for the feedback so far. The main feedback I received was down to the mouse sensitivity. There is now a slider in the pause menu where you can edit the mouse sensitivity. I have tried to make it accommodate everybody.
The current build is now 13E, which will be reflected on the version number on the main menu.
- Fixed mouse sensitivity with a slider
- Added some more interactive objects
- Added an easter egg that literally nobody will find
- Fixed some description spelling errors
Finally thank you for the support so far! Eschaton will remain on sale for the next week!
Changed files in this update