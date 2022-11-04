 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercury Fallen update for 4 November 2022

Developer Log #76

Share · View all patches · Build 9872904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone had a great Halloween and a lovely week. As you may know, the Surface Control update has been on the experimental branch for a couple of weeks now and I wanted to thank everyone for the great feedback, suggestions and bug reports. For those not actively fiddling about in the experimental branch, I wanted to go over some of the cool new things that are coming in the Surface Control Update.

Vehicle Bay Queue


I’ve added a queue system to the vehicle bay. Now you can queue up to 3 vehicles to get constructed.

Surface Building Equipment

Craft-able equipment items can be installed on surface buildings to improve their power output, power consumption, efficiency and more. Points of interest have been added for tier II building equipment blueprints.

Vehicle Recipe Rebalancing

Vehicle construction materials has been reduced across the board to better ease the player into the surface side expansion. Tier II vehicles now require aluminium instead of steel for construction.

There are whole lot more tweaks, changes and fixes coming in the Surface Control update. The content update should be releasing on the main branch sometime next week.

Thanks everyone and have a great weekend! Be sure to follow and/or support Mercury Fallen development below.

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9872904
Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514

Changed depots in testbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 9872904
Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link