Be Funny Now! update for 8 November 2022

2.0 BRACKET UPDATE

Build 9872869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode featuring bracket-style scoring
Bracket Scoring as default game mode
Players in shadow until revealed during bracket-style scoring
Match up ties calculated via answer time
Ability to emote before the game
Winner of each round able to emote
Scoreboard shown between each round
Top 3 Winners podium at the end of the game

