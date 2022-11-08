New game mode featuring bracket-style scoring
Bracket Scoring as default game mode
Players in shadow until revealed during bracket-style scoring
Match up ties calculated via answer time
Ability to emote before the game
Winner of each round able to emote
Scoreboard shown between each round
Top 3 Winners podium at the end of the game
Be Funny Now! update for 8 November 2022
2.0 BRACKET UPDATE
Changed files in this update