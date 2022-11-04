UH OH! - Just fixed a game-breaking bug.

This is extremely embarrassing, but apparently, Enter The Backrooms had some faulty code for loading/reading save data that's been lingering in the game since the first Beta for Release Version V. I think the patch I just did fixed it. This was only affecting people who recently purchased the game, which is why none of us noticed the bug in playtesting. Still, I should've played around with save data a bit more before releasing the full update, so that one's on me. Sorry about that and please forgive me for this blunder! :)