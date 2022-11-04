Barji Kart 1.3.0

Thanks a ton for the support on the game/devlog so far!

V 1.3.0

+Karts now rotate in the kart selection screen

+Swapped out menu music as people were complaining it was too repetitive (must've been waiting on their non existent friends or something idk)

+Fixed the volume slider to allow for a much broader range of volume.

+Lobbies will no longer show up if they're outside of your region. This sounds initially like a bad change however you can still join people worldwide through room codes, it's just that the game will be a more fun experience for those playing online.

+Buttons now change colour as well as scale when you hover over them, making controller navigation much nicer.

+Fixed a bug where the drifting color of your car would not match the actual state.

+Spectator should be a lot more stable now. I didn't have the resources to test this on my laptop so that that with a grain of salt.

+Minor PP/Lighting changes.