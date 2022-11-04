RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221104

Hello everyone!
the new build 221104 in the beta branch has just been released!
Changelog:
- fixed incorrect truck rotations for locomotives & rolling stock
- fixed player clipping into splines/groundwork
- fixed player can not interact with locomotives (e.g. at log pond, inside engine house)
- fixed player can not delete old rail splines
- fixed player can not delete crossovers
- fixed engine shed door hitboxes
- fixed class70 missing paint styles for headlight and left door
- changed switch interactions to the "classic" system: Hold LMB + drag in direction
- added switch control helper UI
Thanks and see you soon!
Changed depots in test branch