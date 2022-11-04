RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221104

Share · View all patches · Build 9872611 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 18:52:32 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 221104 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

fixed incorrect truck rotations for locomotives & rolling stock

fixed player clipping into splines/groundwork

fixed player can not interact with locomotives (e.g. at log pond, inside engine house)

fixed player can not delete old rail splines

fixed player can not delete crossovers

fixed engine shed door hitboxes

fixed class70 missing paint styles for headlight and left door

changed switch interactions to the "classic" system: Hold LMB + drag in direction

added switch control helper UI

Thanks and see you soon!