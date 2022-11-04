 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 4 November 2022

RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221104

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

the new build 221104 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

  • fixed incorrect truck rotations for locomotives & rolling stock
  • fixed player clipping into splines/groundwork
  • fixed player can not interact with locomotives (e.g. at log pond, inside engine house)
  • fixed player can not delete old rail splines
  • fixed player can not delete crossovers
  • fixed engine shed door hitboxes
  • fixed class70 missing paint styles for headlight and left door
  • changed switch interactions to the "classic" system: Hold LMB + drag in direction
  • added switch control helper UI

Thanks and see you soon!

Changed depots in test branch

