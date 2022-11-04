November 4. Update: Leaderboards

I have now finally added leaderboards to the game. After having recently done it with my other game ICEwall, I figured I might as well add it to Minesweeper too, as some people like to play it competetively. It is also a fun way to see how many people are actively playing, as actually quite a few people do play this game, thank you all for that!

The leaderboards is for the classic levels: Beginner, Intermediate, Expert and Expert Large. I also did a small design update on some of the menus to make them look a bit nicer.

Unfortunately the leaderboard feature doesn't work retroactively, meaning your old high scores will not be added to the leaderboards, only new scores going forward. This means you might end up with having a better local highscore, compared to your leaderboard score, if your best is older.