Update - Version 0.18.3.119 - 04.11.2022

General

Removed "Close" button from the Save popup.

Contract duration for offered sponsor contracts adjusted.

Shorter loading time at game start.

Increased the minimum number of Kickers in the Player Squad from 15 to 18.

Fixed bugs that occasionally produced corrupt saves. Unfortunately, these saves can no longer be loaded and used. (We’re sorry for the inconvenience).

Bugfix