Update - Version 0.18.3.119 - 04.11.2022

Hello!
We at 2tainment have been busy and here is the first update for you.
Of course, we are still working hard on further updates.
We'll be talking again soon!
Update Notes
General
- Removed "Close" button from the Save popup.
- Contract duration for offered sponsor contracts adjusted.
- Shorter loading time at game start.
- Increased the minimum number of Kickers in the Player Squad from 15 to 18.
- Fixed bugs that occasionally produced corrupt saves. Unfortunately, these saves can no longer be loaded and used. (We’re sorry for the inconvenience).
Bugfix
- Fixed a bug in the team view for the U23 that showed all U23 players with German flags.
- The list with the youth players can now be sorted.
- Fixed a blocker where game would hang when loading a save created just before the last match of a season.
- Fixed an issue where the resume button in the start menu did not load the last save game.
- Fixed an incorrectly active save button in the save screen when the save name text box was empty.
- Fixed an issue where the Player was able to dismiss his entire squad.
- Fixed an issue resulting in negative dismissal cost values.
- Fixed incorrect displayed templates during Season End Screen.
- Fixed an issue where the remaining duration of Kicker contracts was calculated incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where some buttons in the Kicker Data where enabled/disabled/named incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue resulting in an incorrectly displayed kicker list in the squad view after toggling the lent kicker toggle.
- Fixed an issue due to which the info text at the bottom of the Transfer > Squad View would not update correctly.
- Fixed an issue due to which the info text at the bottom of the Transfer > Squad View would display the wrong remaining duration during an open transfer window.
- Fixed Season End Blocker.
- Fixed a problem loading crests.
Changed files in this update