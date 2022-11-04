Update 24 - Across the Board

Hey Everyone,
Today we have another big update that looked into fixing and improving a lot of areas of the game and fixing and balancing across the board - from combat to economy, from AI improvements to camera controls.
We also focused on fixing various bugs. Some of the issues were new - after the big performance update 23, but we also looked into some long-standing issues that we are glad to have finally gotten to work properly for everyone.
Worldmap AI has been significantly improved, and a lot of work also went into balancing various aspects of the game to make progressing through the techs make more sense and changing from hamlet economy to silver based economy in the later game.
We`ll have the 25th update coming up later this month that will include a lot more of such type of polish, bug fixing and balancing.
And now lets take a look at what the 24th update has in store:
- Camera max zoom out greatly increased in RTS mode
- Fixed major issue with Fight button not working all the time forcing player to auto-resolved
- Fixed issues with camera jumping around to random parts of the map
- A lot of balancing issues to the world map AI to make it attack a lot quicker when attacking other AI nations
- Fixes issues with AI armies standing by enemy towns for a few months before launching attacks
- Fixed issues with tutorial progression sometimes not working
- Fixed issues with grand campaign plague quests showing same quests twice
- Camera scrolling is a lot smoother now, without any issues
- Camera scrolling is in general faster now
- Reworked auto-resolve it works much better now – requiring multiple auto-resolves in some situations
- Trade agreements now cost a lot more to sign - especially with larger nations with higher trade income
- The cost of sending a gift or insult is significantly increased, not allowing as easily to sign peace agreements
- Fixed exploits allowing easily to negotiate treaties with all kingdoms and get huge income from trade
- Loading screen music updated with all new music which is a lot happier and appropriate
- Units in combat now gain experience twice as fast when fighting in RTS mode
- Fixed Lets Get Started achievement
- Diplomacy reworked, nations will declare war on each other much less, and will sign peace treaties a lot more often
- In generation there will be a lot less enemies for each nation to fight one or two at a time
- Minimap rotation is now disabled by default, these who have it enabled can disable it in the options
- Royal Guard Battlecry ability no longer overpowered
- Updated price of cows - it`s now a lot easier to switch economy to cows
- Update price of sheep - a lot more affordable to switch to the sheep economy now
- Mid to late game have sheep and cow in the army is sufficient to support it during long sieges
- Cows and sheep generate more food/silver on the world map
Changed files in this update