Update 24 - Across the Board

Hey Everyone,

Today we have another big update that looked into fixing and improving a lot of areas of the game and fixing and balancing across the board - from combat to economy, from AI improvements to camera controls.

We also focused on fixing various bugs. Some of the issues were new - after the big performance update 23, but we also looked into some long-standing issues that we are glad to have finally gotten to work properly for everyone.

Worldmap AI has been significantly improved, and a lot of work also went into balancing various aspects of the game to make progressing through the techs make more sense and changing from hamlet economy to silver based economy in the later game.

We`ll have the 25th update coming up later this month that will include a lot more of such type of polish, bug fixing and balancing.

And now lets take a look at what the 24th update has in store: