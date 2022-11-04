 Skip to content

Night Light update for 4 November 2022

PATCH 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9872183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added/Improved/Buffed
+When building fully upgraded, click middle mouse to upgrade turns to, click middle mouse to repair building
+Fixed hit makers activating when hitting dead enemies
+Unplaced building is now hidden when hovered over other buildings
+Enemies now stop chasing player after a certain time period
+Fixed rocket showing when holding grenade launcher
+Fixed reloading while in build mode
+Fixed buildings healing slow when round finished
+Fixed mouse cursor not showing when in pause

