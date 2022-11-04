PATCH 1.3.2

Added/Improved/Buffed

+When building fully upgraded, click middle mouse to upgrade turns to, click middle mouse to repair building

+Fixed hit makers activating when hitting dead enemies

+Unplaced building is now hidden when hovered over other buildings

+Enemies now stop chasing player after a certain time period

+Fixed rocket showing when holding grenade launcher

+Fixed reloading while in build mode

+Fixed buildings healing slow when round finished

+Fixed mouse cursor not showing when in pause