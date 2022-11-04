Hello!

Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.3.8 is now available! This version has more improvements and adjustments that I made since 0.3.7 while wrapping up Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered (Which released a couple weeks ago if you didn't hear!). This update is pretty significant because it is the final 0.3 minor update (Assuming no major issues show up)! The next update should be version 0.4.

With Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered complete (Which admittedly sidetracked me more than I intended) I can now put my full focus back on developing Baldi's Basics Plus. While working on Classic Remastered I was also working on the Plus framework, but now I'll be able to get back to making brand new content for Plus, not just improvements and polish. The first step of this will be finishing my Baldi's Basics Plus design document. Then, I'll be back to active development again.

Once I release version 0.4, I will start releasing new major updates approximately every two months. As I work on the game, I'll basically just include whatever features are ready to go when it's time to release each major update, with minor updates mostly being for bug fixes and very minor adjustments.

With all that said though, here's the changelog for 0.3.8!

Additions

Added new sounds for Doors locking and unlocking Trying to open a locked door Using a water fountain Inserting a coin into a vending machine or coin door Buttons

Created a new texture for buttons.

Added the ability for certain parts of textures to glow in the dark. This has been applied to buttons, vending machines, and math machines.

After starting the game, if you press and hold "alt" until the Basically Games logo disappears, all your settings (Except for controls) will be reset. This is useful if you've messed up your settings and somehow are unable to change them back.

Adjustments

Downgraded It's a Bully's audio clips to match the rest of the game's audio.

Principal's keys no longer instantly open a door when used. Instead, you will now hear a sound signifying the door has been unlocked. Then the door can be opened freely.

Made it so you can now look backwards while jumping rope.

You can now move a little bit during a jump while playing jump rope! Now when you get caught by Playtime in a bad spot, you might still be able to get where you need just in time!

Alarm clocks can now be set to go off after 15, 30, 45, or 60 seconds. Once dropped, just click on it to change it! It will be set to 30 seconds by default.

Arts and Crafters' teleportation destination is now determined the moment you are teleported, rather than the moment the attack starts. The behavior now works a bit more like you'd expect as you won't get teleported to exits you close after the attack sequence starts.

The game will no longer load at a resolution smaller than 480x360. The options menu will no longer show options smaller than 480x360. If the config file is manually changed to a resolution lower than 480x360, the resolution will reset to the default setting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the player would get sent out of bounds if they were teleported while being pushed by First Prize.

Fixed issues with color glitch shaders (As seen in the ending sequence) flickering.

Fixed blurry skyboxes in the Linux version.

Fixed an issue that caused the lighting of certain objects to change depending on how close you are to them.

Restored whirlpool audio, which was missing in some of the previous versions.

Fixed door audio coming from a location next to the door, not on the door itself.

Fixed an incorrect caption for one of Baldi's voice clips.

Fixed a bug that would cause the player to interact with an object they were facing when clicking the "resume" button on the pause menu.

Fixed a bug that caused 1st Prize to make a slam noise when cutting his wires while moving at a high speed.

Fixed WD-NoSquee uses being used up when clicking on a door that is locked or open.

Fixed cafeteria ambience not being assigned to the sound effects audio channel, meaning it wasn't affected by any audio settings.

Fixed a bug that caused players to become vulnerable when teleporting out of a locker.

Fixed a bug in the Grapple Challenge that allowed players with a full inventory to replace items with their grappling hook and have the item they picked up get immediately replaced with another grappling hook.

Fixed a room in the Stealthy Challenge that was walled off.

Fixed the way the game detects what the default resolution should be. It will now use your primary monitor's current resolution (As set in system settings, not its native resolution).

On top of all that, version 2020.3.38 of Unity was released a couple of months ago which fixed the MacOS freezing issue from before, so the MacOS version is now exactly the same as the others and the Vsync setting has been restored!

And with that, I've got a game design document to finish! See you all when 0.4 releases!