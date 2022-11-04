 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms: Survival update for 4 November 2022

New Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9872052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have released a new content update adding a new level, entity, and two new weapons, as well as a few bug fixes!

Full changelog:
-Added a new "Graveyard" style level theme
-Added a new entity
-Added a shovel weapon (also more common in the graveyard)
-Added a nail gun weapon. Fires nails, and can hold up to 10 in the "magazine" at a time. Weaker than normal guns. Makes barely any noise to alert entities when firing.
-Added nail box item which can be found and contains 15 nails
-Added single nail item
-Achievement for finding nailgun
-Faceling vendor can sell nailgun now
-Fixed protein bar not dropping
-Fixed bug where the lead pipe was held like a gun
-Players are invincible for about a third of a second after taking damage - this is to help prevent damage spam bugs from enemies
-Fixed loading game not saving the voice selected
-Fixed bug where weapon durability was not saved on dropping the item
-Fixed a bug where the weapon upgrade perk was not saved on dropping an item
-Fixed adrenaline shot unable to drop
-Various smaller fixes/tweaks/typos/etc...

As always, there will be more regular updates soon with another one next week!

Cheers

Changed files in this update

The Backrooms: Survival Content Depot 1889641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link