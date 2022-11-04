Hello!

We have released a new content update adding a new level, entity, and two new weapons, as well as a few bug fixes!

Full changelog:

-Added a new "Graveyard" style level theme

-Added a new entity

-Added a shovel weapon (also more common in the graveyard)

-Added a nail gun weapon. Fires nails, and can hold up to 10 in the "magazine" at a time. Weaker than normal guns. Makes barely any noise to alert entities when firing.

-Added nail box item which can be found and contains 15 nails

-Added single nail item

-Achievement for finding nailgun

-Faceling vendor can sell nailgun now

-Fixed protein bar not dropping

-Fixed bug where the lead pipe was held like a gun

-Players are invincible for about a third of a second after taking damage - this is to help prevent damage spam bugs from enemies

-Fixed loading game not saving the voice selected

-Fixed bug where weapon durability was not saved on dropping the item

-Fixed a bug where the weapon upgrade perk was not saved on dropping an item

-Fixed adrenaline shot unable to drop

-Various smaller fixes/tweaks/typos/etc...

As always, there will be more regular updates soon with another one next week!

Cheers