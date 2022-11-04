Hello!
We have released a new content update adding a new level, entity, and two new weapons, as well as a few bug fixes!
Full changelog:
-Added a new "Graveyard" style level theme
-Added a new entity
-Added a shovel weapon (also more common in the graveyard)
-Added a nail gun weapon. Fires nails, and can hold up to 10 in the "magazine" at a time. Weaker than normal guns. Makes barely any noise to alert entities when firing.
-Added nail box item which can be found and contains 15 nails
-Added single nail item
-Achievement for finding nailgun
-Faceling vendor can sell nailgun now
-Fixed protein bar not dropping
-Fixed bug where the lead pipe was held like a gun
-Players are invincible for about a third of a second after taking damage - this is to help prevent damage spam bugs from enemies
-Fixed loading game not saving the voice selected
-Fixed bug where weapon durability was not saved on dropping the item
-Fixed a bug where the weapon upgrade perk was not saved on dropping an item
-Fixed adrenaline shot unable to drop
-Various smaller fixes/tweaks/typos/etc...
As always, there will be more regular updates soon with another one next week!
Cheers
Changed files in this update