Gadget Archtype Breakdown

Good afternoon agents,

To continue your training in preparation for future field work, we’ve put together a brief overview of the gadgets you can bring with you on missions. Remember agents, you only have enough room for two in your loadout, so choose wisely.

Defense: These tools are designed to help keep you safe out in the field by helping you (literally) bounce away from a situation or perhaps giving you the edge in a pinch. Seasoned spies will find even more ingenious ways to use these items to get the best of their rivals.

Auto-Turret

Bouncemat

Shieldbrella

Deception: A good agent blends in, an outstanding one is like a piece of furniture: completely ignored and overlooked. Even in the middle of a firefight, it is surprising what agents will overlook, especially if they are panicked and their own gadgets stop working.

Mimic

Scrambler

Traps: When leaving an area, or just ensuring problems for rivals attempting to follow, these gadgets will interrupt and disrupt the plans of your rivals. The choice of slowing them down directly, or perhaps breaking their cover in a room full of guards, is yours to make.

Goo Pod

Hack-Trap

Tripwire

Recon: Never make a move without knowing it all with the recon gadgets. Scout out locations, and even potential rivals, or sit back and siphon up that intel from afar, without any moves that will give away your presence.