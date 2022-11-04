Patch 1.2.6

Fixing bugs and expanding the palette of traps and hazards is what we’ve been working on this week. There are new and more interesting combinations of these features. What’s more, we’ve added a few new types of automatons for you to deal with.

We have also moved our discord community to a new server. Come and check it out!

https://discord.gg/4Y4983keuf

New Features

Added new automatons: smoker, myster, poisoner, fighter.

Expanded generator rules to create hazards and traps.

Bug Fixes