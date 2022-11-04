Patch 1.2.6

Fixing bugs and expanding the palette of traps and hazards is what we’ve been working on this week. There are new and more interesting combinations of these features. What’s more, we’ve added a few new types of automatons for you to deal with.
We have also moved our discord community to a new server. Come and check it out!
New Features
- Added new automatons: smoker, myster, poisoner, fighter.
- Expanded generator rules to create hazards and traps.
Bug Fixes
- Improves the way spider lair encounters are generated, so that they can actually be defeated.
- Adding a flame sigil to the flame mask actually has an effect.
- Fixes an issue that prevents you from using the Eye to fast travel after waking the Sky Elemental.
- Heavy armors with two Sky Sigils get ‘spell resistance’ instead of nothing.
- Throwing weapons are aimed a little higher to reduce the chance they hit the ground just a little short of the target.
- If your camp is interrupted, you cannot be interrupted again until time passes.
- Potential fix for possible null reference exceptions when you arrive at a destination.
- Fixes a malformed entrance sometimes found in the Bone Temple.
- Dying with berries in your inventory can no longer break the game when you try to start a new run.
- The tutorial message for travel encounters cannot appear in Haven’s inn.
- Fixes visual bug that sometimes appeared in smoke and steam.
- Fixes a rare stall after building a level caused by the game camera.
- Game recovers better when sublevels are missing, preventing accidental ‘wormholes’ that take you to completely different levels accidentally.
