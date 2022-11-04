 Skip to content

Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 4 November 2022

Update 2022.11.04

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the option to assign Skills with Shift + Number. As long as the Skill Unlocked window is open, pressing Shift + 1-4 will assign the Skill to that number. If a Skill will be replaced by this action, the pop-up "Are you sure you want to replace this Skill" will still open and can be either accepted or rejected via keyboard inputs.
  • Removed the Chaos System that was responsible for the majority of the crashes. Enemies now perish with a fancy particle effect instead of falling apart. Also, some skills now use despawning projectiles instead of ones that break apart.
  • Fixed the sound settings. Music will now respect the loudness setting and will no longer default to maximum when loading into a level.
  • Fixed special attack scaling. Weapons special attacks will now actually scale with the level of the weapon.
  • Fixed negative multiplier in stats window. It will no longer display +-X% but rather only -X%.
  • Fixed the unlock requirement for the big light ball. It can no longer be acquired randomly.
  • Fixed Skills being able to deal damage with no weapon equipped.
  • Fixed prefixes on tutorial items. They are now always the same.
  • Fixed Prefix "Balanced" for weapons. It should not have given +900% physical damage, but rather +10 physical damage.
  • Fixed two more prefixes that gave 5 times the buff that they actually should.

All prefix changes will only affect newly spawned items, those that you already have in your inventory will keep their old overpowered stats.

