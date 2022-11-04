Update 2022.11.04

Added the option to assign Skills with Shift + Number. As long as the Skill Unlocked window is open, pressing Shift + 1-4 will assign the Skill to that number. If a Skill will be replaced by this action, the pop-up "Are you sure you want to replace this Skill" will still open and can be either accepted or rejected via keyboard inputs.

Removed the Chaos System that was responsible for the majority of the crashes. Enemies now perish with a fancy particle effect instead of falling apart. Also, some skills now use despawning projectiles instead of ones that break apart.

Fixed the sound settings. Music will now respect the loudness setting and will no longer default to maximum when loading into a level.

Fixed special attack scaling. Weapons special attacks will now actually scale with the level of the weapon.

Fixed negative multiplier in stats window. It will no longer display +-X% but rather only -X%.

Fixed the unlock requirement for the big light ball. It can no longer be acquired randomly.

Fixed Skills being able to deal damage with no weapon equipped.

Fixed prefixes on tutorial items. They are now always the same.

Fixed Prefix "Balanced" for weapons. It should not have given +900% physical damage, but rather +10 physical damage.

Fixed two more prefixes that gave 5 times the buff that they actually should.

All prefix changes will only affect newly spawned items, those that you already have in your inventory will keep their old overpowered stats.