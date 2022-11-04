 Skip to content

Last Epoch update for 4 November 2022

Last Epoch Developer Stream

Last edited by Wendy

Join us as for our weekly Dev stream with Senior Game Designer Mike. Come and ask any questions you have about Last Epoch and its development.

The Stream Charity for November is Child's Play. "a game industry charity dedicated to improving the lives of children with toys and games in our network of over 185 hospitals worldwide."

All twitch subscriptions, bits, and donations will be going towards this charity!

All past streams can be found on our youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/LastEpochGame/videos

