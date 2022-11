Better get in quick copies are selling out fast ! Ok that was a lie, I dont think steam copies run out, but they could, you never know.

But yeah the game is now out in EA, so if you want all the weapons and abilities etc unlocked nows your chance ! Not to mention getting in on Early access and joining the [Discord](discord.com/invite/wTvgNS2) lets you suggest content and help shape how the final game will end up !

Alex