Arcade mode's finished! (patch v0.42)

A little more than a year ago, we launched the Early Access for Lost and Found - What if I come and find it, and today we want to celebrate it with a patch which includes everything we had planned when we desgined the arcade mode. We are still open to suggestions from the community to include to the arcade mode. We believe in the potential of this mode if the community wants such thing.

We are proud of the current state of the arcade mode because it lays the foundations for the playable mechanics of the story mode. It's full of new features, detailed below:

New pack, "Even more lost", with 12 new lost objects.

Third helper: the cart, a tool which will allow you to carry several items at the same time. Be careful not to load it too much.

Added new achievements.

In game user interface fully redesigned and improved.

Added an accessibility option which allows to change the subtitles size.

Redecorated break room.

Enlarged hall plus hall of fame makeover.

Mechanics improvements and bug fixing.

We hope you like the new content, and we want to tell you that we have started with enthusiasm the development of the story mode. We will keep you updated about it via Twitter, Discord and Steam.

In 2023, we hope to bring you more news and the first chapter of the story mode.

Thank you so much for everything!