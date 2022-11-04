STEAM SKINS PATCH 0.22.11.04

Full Patch Log for 0.22.11.04

The Halloween Event has been extended and will now end on the Monday the 7th, this will give people all weekend to unlock these steam inventory skins before the event is removed, if you miss out on getting these Skins you will be able to unlock them again in next year's Halloween Event.

This is the first iteration of the steam skin system for the game, so it's not feature complete workshop skin support is planned and will be integrated next.

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Skin system has been overhauled and now supports steam inventory items and DLC items.

• Added Paint Bench - This can be crafted to apply skins in game.

• Subject Zero DLC mask is now a skin and can be applied at the paint bench.

• Halloween Skins have been changed to steam inventory items and are now stored on the client's steam account which can be accessed on all servers.

• In-Game Skin Items have been removed - this means you will need to unlock these skins again from Baba Yaga to be able use them at the Paint Bench!

• Dedicated servers are now shown in Gray if there not matching the current game version.

Paint Bench



Paint Bench UI



Remnants Inventory Items / Skins



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.