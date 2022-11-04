 Skip to content

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 4 November 2022

Update 0.50: New Campaign, Economy Balance, New Soundtrack and much more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. I have listened to what you asked the most to add it in this update!.

Many of you wanted a new campaign and I focused on providing a unique campaign for all of you to enjoy. Along with this I have added improvements that you had asked me for such as balance in the game, an epic menu and a soundtrack that transports you to the times of antiquity when listening to it.

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:
  • New Campaign: Rise of Alexander The Great
  • New Naval Map: (4) Separated by the Vardar Sea
  • New Epic Main Menu
  • New Epic Soundtrack for each faction
  • Default spell auto-executing system for units
  • House Colors for Indians Buildings
  • Barges and transportships can be boarded now
  • Historical names for Indian soldiers
  • Some improved icons
Bug/Error Correction:
  • Fixed some random crashes
  • Fixed some multiplayer desyncs
  • Fixed a game crash when loading a savegame with Indians
  • Fixed bug that not allow repair upgraded farms
  • Fixed bug that allow AI to build Forges without the necessary conditions
  • Fixed bug in Return to the Spartan Way map that not allow build ships
  • Fixed missing capture animations for some units
  • Fixed minimap for Return in the Spartan Way
  • Fixed some bad translations in all languages
Balance:
  • Balance for Indian faction
  • Overall Economy Balance
  • Fall of the Empire Map rebalanced and improved Player 3 Spawn
  • Plague Spell now not affect to slaves
  • Increase conditions to allow build Republic Roman Arena
  • AI rebalanced
  • Stationaries Bows damage reduced from 165 to 120
  • Horses price increased in 200 gold and wood

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game:

