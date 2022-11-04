Update 0.50: New Campaign, Economy Balance, New Soundtrack and much more!

Greeting Strategists!
First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. I have listened to what you asked the most to add it in this update!.
Many of you wanted a new campaign and I focused on providing a unique campaign for all of you to enjoy. Along with this I have added improvements that you had asked me for such as balance in the game, an epic menu and a soundtrack that transports you to the times of antiquity when listening to it.
Below is the list with all the content of this update:
New features/content:
- New Campaign: Rise of Alexander The Great
- New Naval Map: (4) Separated by the Vardar Sea
- New Epic Main Menu
- New Epic Soundtrack for each faction
- Default spell auto-executing system for units
- House Colors for Indians Buildings
- Barges and transportships can be boarded now
- Historical names for Indian soldiers
- Some improved icons
Bug/Error Correction:
- Fixed some random crashes
- Fixed some multiplayer desyncs
- Fixed a game crash when loading a savegame with Indians
- Fixed bug that not allow repair upgraded farms
- Fixed bug that allow AI to build Forges without the necessary conditions
- Fixed bug in Return to the Spartan Way map that not allow build ships
- Fixed missing capture animations for some units
- Fixed minimap for Return in the Spartan Way
- Fixed some bad translations in all languages
Balance:
- Balance for Indian faction
- Overall Economy Balance
- Fall of the Empire Map rebalanced and improved Player 3 Spawn
- Plague Spell now not affect to slaves
- Increase conditions to allow build Republic Roman Arena
- AI rebalanced
- Stationaries Bows damage reduced from 165 to 120
- Horses price increased in 200 gold and wood
I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.
Changed files in this update