Update 0.50: New Campaign, Economy Balance, New Soundtrack and much more!

Greeting Strategists!

First of all, thanks for continuing to support the game and provide a lot of feedback. I have listened to what you asked the most to add it in this update!.

Many of you wanted a new campaign and I focused on providing a unique campaign for all of you to enjoy. Along with this I have added improvements that you had asked me for such as balance in the game, an epic menu and a soundtrack that transports you to the times of antiquity when listening to it.

Below is the list with all the content of this update:

New features/content:

New Campaign: Rise of Alexander The Great

New Naval Map: (4) Separated by the Vardar Sea

New Epic Main Menu

New Epic Soundtrack for each faction

Default spell auto-executing system for units

House Colors for Indians Buildings

Barges and transportships can be boarded now

Historical names for Indian soldiers

Some improved icons

Bug/Error Correction:

Fixed some random crashes

Fixed some multiplayer desyncs

Fixed a game crash when loading a savegame with Indians

Fixed bug that not allow repair upgraded farms

Fixed bug that allow AI to build Forges without the necessary conditions

Fixed bug in Return to the Spartan Way map that not allow build ships

Fixed missing capture animations for some units

Fixed minimap for Return in the Spartan Way

Fixed some bad translations in all languages

Balance:

Balance for Indian faction

Overall Economy Balance

Fall of the Empire Map rebalanced and improved Player 3 Spawn

Plague Spell now not affect to slaves

Increase conditions to allow build Republic Roman Arena

AI rebalanced

Stationaries Bows damage reduced from 165 to 120

Horses price increased in 200 gold and wood

I hope you like this update and feel free to give your feedback or any suggestions as always.

Official Discord of the game: