Share · View all patches · Build 9871735 · Last edited 4 November 2022 – 16:19:10 UTC by Wendy

1.2.14 Changelog

ADD: Rifle weapons can apply an AP hit on an armoured target if the attack range is <= 1 hex, and the final result is FULL EFFECT or CRITICAL EFFECT; base AP is 2

ADD: Gamepad input for 'Save Current Loadout' in Ammo Load menu

CNG: Improvements to Campaign Day movement and GUI by Vanagandr

FIX: Modded campaigns were not properly being saved in separate folders