Upcoming - Minor Updates & Planning Major Updates

Dear Stormworkers,

This week is upcoming announcement week, with content updates releasing last week, and also next week. Our schedule alternates every other week between game updates and upcoming announcements.

In this announcement, we discuss our plans for future updates! We are working on several minor updates, starting on some new future major update content, and looking for new ideas as we plan out development for 2023.

We are planning minor updates every 2 weeks (as usual), which will be mostly fixes and improvements, but also with some new components and features too.

These minor updates include some very frequently requested changes and improvements. The first of our audio updates will arrive before the end of the year, as well as other common requests.

However, these updates will be predominantly bug fixes and improvements, with each update having useful fixes for all players. These are well planned out and we are constantly reviewing the issue tracker and planning more work and tasks, and planning more updates.

We are also talking about major updates at the moment. No final decisions have been made yet for what the 2023 major updates will be, so now is a great time to let us know your thoughts, ideas, and requests. Drop your ideas in the comments, or if you want to go into more detail, make a feature request on the issue tracker! As always, we love to hear feedback from players, and this feedback is a big influence to the direction of the game, as has always been the case in the past! Almost all of the updates we make to the game are direct responses to requests from players.

Thank you to everyone who has already given feedback! It is appreciated. And also, thank you to everyone who has supported us by getting the game or the DLCs! Stormworks continues to be a great success on Steam. We really enjoy developing and supporting this game and its players, and we are delighted to be planning support into the future.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers