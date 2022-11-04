New Build!

Click here to see our new article. No video this week, sadly.

New Scene

In the Experimental Hall, you'll find a portal to a new scene. In it you'll see Darick, Brianna and Lexi as they finally enter Swordbreak.

MAC Builds

Here is some big news for some of you. We'll start releasing MAC builds semi regularly from now on! We'll try to have a new build up every Friday, but due to the more complicated build process for MAC, that might extend into Monday. You'll be able to find these builds in the #downloads channel in our Discord and right here, on Steam.

Good Holiday Season Games?

With the holiday season approaching and the storefronts full of Christmas decorations, what games do you feel like playing? Are there any games that you find yourself revisiting around this time of the year?